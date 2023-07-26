GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Wednesday, July 26 marks the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act which protects people with disabilities from discrimination.

“It’s important that we acknowledge 33 years ago today ADA law came into act. It’s the civil rights for people with disabilities. It prohibited them from being discriminated against to going into building to having jobs to using transportation,” Maria Besta, wheelchair and adaptive sports manager at Mary Free Bed said.

It’s been life changing for many people who are disabled and their families including 66-year-old Lee Montgomery.

He is a double amputee who was born with birth defects from the drug Thalidomide which was given to pregnant women to treat morning sickness.

He was 33 years old when former President George H.W. Bush signed ADA into law.

“I actually think that’s one of the greatest things for America because the awareness of people with disabilities was like on a low-key places to get into was a big challenge for us,” Montgomery said.

Montgomery has been finding ways to be part of society.

He is a wheelchair basketball coach with Mary Free Bed and was introduced to adaptive sports as an outpatient at the rehab facility when he was 14 years old.

Before the law existed, if you were disabled, stores could turn you away and employers could refuse to hire you. Advocates say though things are better discrimination still exists.

Montgomery says some businesses have made little to no change at all to entrances and restrooms.

“A lot of the old restaurants think making their building or restrooms ADA is Putting a bar in there but that bar isn’t all they need to do,” he said. “We need to continue as a community to make everything accessible for everyone in your businesses, in your jobs, in your social life.”

You could consider creating an accessible route from a parking lot to a business’s entrance, installing an entrance ramp, widening a doorway, installing accessible doors, repositioning shelves, or moving things like tables, chairs, display racks, vending machines, or furniture.

According to the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division, all new construction or alterations made after 2012 must be accessible and comply with the 2010 standards.

Older buildings occupied by businesses and non-profits are also required to remove any barriers when it’s “readily achievable” which means when the barrier can be removed without difficulty or costly expense.

Changes can be made overtime and should planned accordingly. If access is limited, changes can still be addressed by using a different facility, providing curb-side assistance, or creating audio-visual material.

“There are places unfortunately who feel like they are grandfathered in which is not a term that affects businesses open to the public who exchange money. They’re still not understanding that you can build a ramp or make something wider for everyone to use,” Best said.

Staff at Mary free bed say things you can do to show someone they’re accepted and heard is simple — show up and speak up.

They suggest making a post on social media or celebrating the accomplishments of someone you know who is disabled.

Mary Free Bed offers resources for patients and their families during and after care but staff say that’s not enough.

“I think it’s important for people who don’t have a disability to educate themselves on the law and speak up. Disability can affect all of us. It can happen to us one day,” Besta said.

You can also celebrate the signing of the ADA at Millennium Park. That’s happening from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. It’s free attend.