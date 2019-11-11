Donations still needed for Marine memorial move

A memorial to fallen Marines from West Michigan at the U.S. Marine Corps reserve center along Monroe Avenue NW. (Nov. 11, 2019)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A plan to move a U.S. Marine Corps memorial to the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans is reaching its target rededication date, but organizers behind the project still need help covering final costs.

In September, the Marine reserve unit previously based out of Grand Rapids was relocated to Battle Creek. After the announcement, a fundraising effort began to move a memorial on the Grand Rapids property about a mile and a half north to the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans in order to keep it in the area.

“We think it’s a very fitting tribute to these five Marines,” Wayne Luznicky, who’s organizing the move, told News 8 Monday at the site of the new memorial location.

Honor Construction, a veteran-owned company, put down the new foundation just west of the veterans cemetery entrance off Monroe Avenue NW. Additional excavation was needed to ensure the one-ton pillars honoring each of the five fallen Marines will hold properly in the ground, which increased projected costs.

After raising more than $70,000, the working committee still needs roughly $8,500 to cover the final price tag.

Luznicky said the group appreciates several large donations from philanthropic groups, as well as smaller ones from anyone who wants to help.

“You can’t do it without the small guys either. There was one unit that said, ‘This was the best we can do’ and sent $200,” Luznicky said. “It all helps.”

Plans are in place to move the entire memorial by Nov. 18. A rededication ceremony is set for 11 a.m. Nov. 23. It will be open to the public.

Most of the donations went directly to the committee, but you can still donate through its GoFundMe page.