(AP) — Donald Davis, a longtime federal prosecutor who handled many high-profile cases in western Michigan, has died. He was 74.

Davis was an assistant U.S. attorney in Grand Rapids for decades and led the office as interim U.S. attorney for about four years until July 2012. The Western District covers 49 counties in Michigan.

Davis died unexpectedly in his sleep on Feb. 5, according to his obituary. A memorial service was scheduled for Thursday at Fountain Street Church in Grand Rapids.

“Don was one of the most experienced and respected prosecutors in the history of the Western District of Michigan,” said Chris Yates, a Michigan appeals court judge and former defense lawyer. “He tried many of the most difficult and complicated cases in the last quarter century.”

Hagen Frank, who worked with Davis, described him as honorable, ethical and “fearless.”

In 2002, Davis was on the trial team that got a murder conviction against Marvin Gabrion in the death of a woman in a national forest. The case was extraordinary: Gabrion was given the federal death penalty by the jury, a sentence not available if he had been prosecuted in state court.

Gabrion testified in his own defense — and faced a searing cross-examination by Davis.

“I wasn’t prepared for the emotional drain,” Davis told The Grand Rapids Press after the trial. “Even when the judge asked us to stand after the verdict, it was difficult to stay standing. I’m absolutely convinced that what the jury did was the just verdict. We didn’t see much good about Marvin Gabrion.”

Davis also prosecuted numerous western Michigan tax rebels who had declared themselves “sovereign citizens.” He received a lifetime achievement award for his work from the Internal Revenue Service.

Davis, a native of Allen Park, retired from the Justice Department in 2013 and subsequently worked in private law practice, sometimes winning trials in federal court — from the defense table.

The firm Davis worked at is handling the case of Christopher Schurr, the former Grand Rapids police officer who killed Patrick Lyoya in April of 2022.

— News 8 contributed to this report.