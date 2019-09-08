Domino’s Pizza robbed at gunpoint in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are currently investigating an armed robbery that happened at a Domino’s Pizza in Grand Rapids.

Authorities responded to 619 Leonard Street Sunday morning on the north west side of the city.

An individual pulled a gun and fled on foot. No suspect is in custody at this time. No injuries reported.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will continue to update as we learn more here at Woodtv.com.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400.