Dominican Center at Marywood relocating to Aquinas with new name

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Dominical Center at Marywood, a ministry of the Dominican Sisters Grand Rapids, will be moving down the street from its current location at 2025 Fulton St. by the end of the year to Aquinas College’s campus.

“Come January 3, 2022, Dominican Center Marywood at Aquinas College will open in what historically was the Bukowski Pastoral Center,” said Prioress Sandra Delgado, O.P. “This building has been re-formed to house ministry offices, space for programs and retreat experiences, community gatherings, and prayer.”

The center said it will continue to offer transformative experiences of hope, faith, learning and renewal to people of all faiths in true Dominican spirit at its new location. Both virtual and on-site programs will be offered.

“The Dominican Sisters ~ Grand Rapids established the mission of Aquinas College, and we are pleased to have their prominent presence on our campus,” Marissa Sura, associate vice president for marketing and communication, said. “As a distinctively Catholic and Dominican institution, Aquinas College’s close relationship with the Sisters has provided true and lasting guidance.”

To view upcoming programs, visit the Dominican Center’s website.