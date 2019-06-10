Dog house app lets you leave your pup safely

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A New York startup that provides safe places for dog owners to leave their furry friends while they run errands is coming to Grand Rapids.

DogSpot installs high-tech dog houses outside places where dogs aren’t allowed. Grand Rapids dog owners who spoke to 24 Hour News 8 seemed interested in the idea, though they had questions.

Co-founder and CEO Chelsea Brownridge said she was inspired to create it by her own dog Winston. She wanted to take him with her when she went out, but living in New York City, she didn’t have anywhere safe to leave him when she ran into shops.

Her app allows you to unlock a house, lock your dog inside and keep an eye on the pup using a webcam. The houses are climate-controlled and if they get too hot or cold, they shut down and you get an alert on your phone. Each house also has remote unlock and a physical key as a backup.

“The No. 1 question we get is, ‘Will the dog go the bathroom inside?’ And the answer to that is in four years of operation, we have never had that happen,” Brownridge told 24 Hour News 8 in a FaceTime interview.

Between every use, a UV-C light runs to clean out bacteria and viruses.

DogSpot will launch two houses at the Bridge Street Market on Grand Rapids’ West Side by the end of the month. Each use costs 30 cents per minute.