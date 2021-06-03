Dog gives ‘Hope’ to struggling first responders in GR

Hope, a therapy dog for the Grand Rapids Police Department. (June 3, 2021)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department has a new hairy helper: a labradoodle named Hope.

She’s part of the ROG the Dog support program. Her job is to support the mental health of first responders through animal-assisted therapy.

“Firefighters, dispatchers, crime scene technicians — anybody who’s going through any type of crisis or chaos and is sitting down and working through that and processing that scenario,” GRPD Sgt. Dan Adams listed.

GRPD is getting the program for free from FirstNet and AT&T. The companies support ROG the Dog to train dogs for just this purpose. A labradoodle was chosen because the breed is well suited to keeping calm in the middle of chaos.

The program is 30 labradoodles strong, helping the mental health of first responders all over the country.

