Dog-friendly Morton Hotel opens in downtown Grand Rapids Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A downtown Grand Rapids hotel that once hosted President William McKinley will welcome travelers with dogs starting Monday.

(A March 2021 photo shows the lobby of Morton Hotel in downtown Grand Rapids.)

The newly refinished Morton Hotel is located on the top three floors of the Morton building at the corner of Monroe Center and Ionia Avenue NW. Chicago-based Gensler helped redesign 25 former apartments into extended stay spaces complete a fully equipped kitchen, washer and dryer and flat screen TVs.

CATERING TO CANINES

Morton Hotel caters to canines with elevated dog beds for smaller pooches, pet food bowls, a dog mat and a complimentary bag of dog waste bags, which can be used in the hotel’s dog relief and play area in the basement. The downstairs space also features a dog wash station with a ramp for older pups.

(Jack the dog checks out the relief area at Morton Hotel in downtown Grand Rapids.)

“The property is set up in a sense that… even things down to as simple as the flooring, dogs will feel comfortable in the guest room,” explained Ross Bartlett, regional general manager for AHC Hospitality, which oversees Morton Hotel.

(A March 2021 photo shows the Morton Hotel from Jack the dog’s perspective.)

Morton Hotel tapped local artist Maddie Jackson to dress up the walls of each hotel room with dog-centric art. The hotel room News 8 toured featured a painting of a pup resting on the same set of furniture in the room where her artwork was hanging.

“You can see all the detail touches down to the shine on the brass of the table and the face of the dog,” Bartlett said. “Even the shadows that we had commented on thinking that they were from the windows but they’re actually in the painting, so I know she put heart and soul into making them as beautiful as they are.”

(A March 2021 photo shows artwork by Maddie Jackson custom made for Morton Hotel.)

Best of all, visitors don’t need to pay a pet fee and save money on potentially pricey pet boarding.

“Having two dogs myself, I do consider them family. I don’t like to leave them at home or boarding, so this affords the opportunity for people to bring their companions to experience all that Grand Rapids has to offer and all that we have grown into over previous years,” Bartlett said.

He said Morton Hotel builds on the growing dog-friendly sentiment downtown, with a focus on boosting city tourism by attracting visitors from around the Midwest.

“I think we’ve come a long ways with you know you’ve seen restaurants open patios that are dog-friendly, you see dog friendly touches around the city you know with waste dispenser bags and popup dog parks, to name a few things,” Bartlett said.

ROOM RULES

Some of Morton Hotel’s amenities are for humans only, including the fitness center and the outdoor terrace on the fourth floor, which features gas grills for cookouts. The hotel shares both spaces with residents on the remaining seven floors of The Morton.

(A March 2021 photo shows the fourth-floor outdoor terrace at Morton Hotel in Grand Rapids.)

Pet owners must also follow hotel rules, which include leashing dogs in all public areas. Dogs must also be leashed or contained in their crate when housekeeping staff are cleaning the hotel room, and no other types of pets are allowed, including cats.

While dogs of all sizes and backgrounds are welcome, the hotel does require a “good canine” certificate from the American Kennel Club for certain breeds, including American Staffordshire terriers, dobermans, rottweilers and huskies.

(Jack the dog tours a one-bedroom guest room at the Morton Hotel.)

Each hotel room can host a maximum of two dogs.

“That’s just because there’s not enough space on the bed for more than two dogs and a human,” Bartlett said.

Room rates start at $179 and do not include parking. The closest parking garage is about a half block away at Pearl Street and Ionia Avenue.

HOTEL HISTORY LESSON

The original five-story Morton Hotel was built in 1922 after the National House burned down. It was a hot spot for famous people including President McKinley until the 1913 opening of the Pantlind Hotel, now known as the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel.

Morton Hotel jumped back into the headlines in 1965, when a 37-year-old mother of 10 children lied about her age to work at “The Kitten Club,” a notorious hotel bar and restaurant where female employees wore high heels, bustiers and kitten ears.

Five years later, the Morton went into bankruptcy. The Saperstein family bought the property and converted it into government subsidized housing. Developers bought the property in 2011 after the Sapersteins’ contract expired.

CONTENDING WITH THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Bartlett said the current owners of the Morton Hotel came up with its dog-friendly hotel concept around December 2019, but the pandemic slowed down rollout.

The hotel opens Monday with COVID-19 safeguards in place, including a contact-free online check-in process. A day before their arrival, guests who have fully paid for their rooms receive a unique pin code giving them access to the building, common spaces, elevators and their room.

(A March 2021 photo shows the front entrance to Morton Hotel in Grand Rapids.)

“It allows us and affords us the opportunity to kind of have that residential style service while being safe during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Bartlett added.

He said hotel staff are properly trained in COVID-19 protocols, cleaning all rooms with Environmental Protection Agency-approved disinfectants effective against coronavirus.

Bartlett said the biggest challenge during COVID-19 is timing when to open a new hotel.

“We’ve seen guests and people really limit their travel over the last year for obvious reasons, for the safety of themselves as well as other people. So trying to position the hotel opening at a point where consumer confidence is coming back and people are feeling more confident going out, spending the night away,” he explained.

(A March 2021 photo shows a bedroom at the Morton Hotel in Grand Rapids.)

To book a room at Morton Hotel, visit https://www.mortonhotelgr.com/.