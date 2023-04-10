GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As the weather gets warmer, you may be starting to think about doing some spring cleaning at home.

Some health experts say a clean and organized living space can help with one’s overall well-being.

Dr. Kristyn Gregory, the medical director of behavioral health at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, said spring cleaning can have many mental health benefits, including a sense of accomplishment and control.

It can also lead to better relationships with the people you live with and reduced stress.

When it comes to physical health, Gregory said cleaning up leads to additional movement during the day, lower risk of asthma and allergies and lower risk of slip-and-fall accidents.

Gregory also offered some tips for cleaning and decluttering, including narrowing down five things in each room and focusing on one at a time.

She also said it’s a good idea to start small and to not get too attached to personal items that aren’t needed.