GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Especially during the month of February, doctors and organizations are reminding people to take care of their hearts.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, accounting for one in five deaths in American adults. February is American Heart Health Month and doctors want to spread the word about heart health screening tests.

Risk factors like high blood pressure, high cholesterol and high blood sugar are often symptomless. That’s why it’s important to schedule an annual physical to screen for potential risks for heart disease. Doctors can also discuss and recommend healthy habits to improve heart health such as diet, exercise and not smoking.

Feb. 3 was National Wear Red Day and February is American Heart Month. The Go Red for Women program works to raise awareness about heart disease, which is the No. 1 killer of women in America, and raise money for research.