GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Although PTSD can have a range of mood and cognitive symptoms, experts emphasize that treatment is available.

Dr. Charletta Dennis, medical director at Priority Health, said post-traumatic stress disorder is a type of anxiety disorder.

“It actually can be brought about by things like near-death experiences or events that may seem like they’re going to cause death,” Dennis said.

People who are directly or indirectly exposed to these events can develop PTSD, Dennis said. Even witnessing a traumatic event can cause it.

“Some symptoms can include things like avoidant-type behavior. So they want to stay away from places, things or objects that remind them of that traumatic experience,” Dennis said.

She said PTSD can also involve mood and cognitive disturbances, like irritability and memory difficulties that range from an inability to remember the event to reliving the event through nightmares or flashbacks.

“You want to make sure that people are aware that treatment is available for PTSD,” Dennis said.

She said treatment varies based on severity, but “a whole approach” that includes both therapy and medication is important.

“You also want to make sure that the diagnosis is actually brought about by a (licensed) professional,” Dennis said.

The screening process involves looking at a person’s symptoms, what experience caused the systems and how the symptoms are impacting the person’s life, according to Dennis.