GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Just days away from the Amway River Bank Run, warm weather is expected for the final stretch of training and race day itself.

Dr. Matt Axtman, an orthopedics physician at Corewell Health, said this year’s weather will give runners better conditions to prepare.

“Your body has to get used to that warm weather. Whereas last year it was cold … and then it got warm, now individuals are being able to train with some of their longer runs and get used to some of that warmer weather which might make it a little bit easier on some of the runners,” said Axtman.

He said it’s important for runners to stay on their training program and focus on hydration.

“Big thing is, start your hydration now. That’s vitally important with that because you want to make sure that you’ve got enough of that hydration in the system and not wait until the last minute,” Axtman said.

Axtman said while he expects a lot of the same common injuries usually seen at River Bank Run, like blisters and chafing, the warm weather may bring extra challenges.

“With the warmer weather, then we get a little bit more worried about the heat injuries that we have going on. And so individuals that are not hydrated, overextend themselves or try to push themselves a little bit too much, they may not have enough hydration in them then they become a heat injury and that can drop them out of the race,” Axtman said.

He advises runners to be aware of how they’re feeling, keep hydrated, stop at aid stations and get looked at by medical personnel.

The River Bank Run is this Saturday. News 8’s coverage begins on daybreak at 5 a.m. and live race coverage begins at 7 a.m.