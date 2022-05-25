GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Experts say that it’s OK to show your kids that you are also grieving and confused after the school shooting that killed 19 children and two adults in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.

Dr. Lisa Lowery, a pediatric medicine specialist for Spectrum Health, said that it is a good thing to open up dialogue and ask your child about it.

“I think asking your kids how they’re doing, asking, ‘Did it come up at school?’ asking them what they’ve heard, and having those conversations. I think if you don’t acknowledge what’s going on, then the kids, sometimes they start saying, ‘Should I not talk about this?’ or becomes a secret,” she said.

Lowery suggested asking your children what their friends are saying at school and what they have seen on social media, as well as giving the topic some space if needed.

“Let’s give it some space … let the conversation come up. Just (let them) know that you’re there and open and willing to have that conversation with them,” Lowery said.

She said many children worry about school shootings. If children start to ask questions that you may not know the answer to, Lowery said it’s OK to not have all the answers.

“As parents, we want to be able to have all the answers. And it’s uncomfortable not having all the answers, but really acknowledge the children that, ‘You know what? I’m struggling with this too; we’re going to get through this.’ And then if you feel like you’re both struggling too much, then that’s the time to reach out and ask for help,” she said.