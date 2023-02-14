GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Valentine’s Day is an opportunity to not only show your loved one how much you care, but also a time to talk about heart health.

Cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of women in the U.S. and heart attacks are on the rise in younger women.

Dr. Laura Franey, a cardiologist with Corewell Health, said women should know their cholesterol and blood pressure numbers beginning at age 20.

“We know that good cholesterol control and good blood pressure control can really offer us long term protection against future heart disease even at younger ages,” said Franey.

Most people deal with some degree of stress in their life. Franey said that’s something to keep an eye on as well.

“Any type of daily stress that’s feeding into your system can affect your cardiovascular health,” said Franey.

She said activities that are good for mental health can be good for your cardiovascular health too.

“Regular exercise increases the endorphins in our system, which can in turn lower blood pressure, help us relax. Other things like meditation can also be really beneficial to just help our body settle after a long day or even at the start of the day,” said Franey.