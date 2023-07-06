GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Summer is a great time to get outside, meet with friends and get active with a new sport. Lately, few sports are growing as quickly as pickleball.

The short-scale variation of tennis has exploded in popularity, with millions of players now across the nation, and dozens of courts in West Michigan. But with the popularity comes thousands of injuries every year.

Dr. Atul Kaushal, a specialist in pain management, said people who are over 40 years old are most at risk to get hurt playing the sport. Kaushal also said ankle, leg and hip injuries are very common, along with hands and wrists.

To avoid injuries, Kaushal said you can do three things to prepare your body: warming up, stretching, and strength training. The warm-up and stretches prepare the body for the immediate activity, activating the muscles and allowing joints to extend further before an injury. Strength training conditions the body through exercises that focus on muscles often used in the sport.

If you do end up getting hurt, Dr. Kaushal said a player’s best option is to seek a medical professional to get back on the court quickly.