GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Both epilepsy and its treatment can vary from person to person, experts say.

One in 26 people will have epilepsy in their lifetime, according to Corewell Health.

The disorder “has such a variety of different appearances,” said Dr. Seth DeVries, a pediatric neurologist at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

“Epilepsy is defined as two or more unprovoked seizures, or a single unprovoked seizure with an abnormal EEG or an abnormal MRI that would indicate continued risk for seizures,” he said.

Seizures themselves can take many different forms, including abnormal movements, loss of movement and changes in sensation or awareness, according to DeVries. At its core, a seizure is defined as “abnormal brain wave activity that results in some sort of clinical change to the body,” he said.

DeVries said 75% of patients will respond to the first or second anti-seizure medication that they are prescribed.

For the other 25%, common treatments involve dietary modifications, like the ketogenic diet, or a technique called neuromodulation.

“I like to think of (neuromodulation) as a pacemaker for the brain,” DeVries said.

He told News 8 that Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital has the only Level 4 pediatric epilepsy center in West Michigan.

“It means that we can take on the most difficult cases, and we can provide all sorts of different resources,” DeVries said.