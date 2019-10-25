Docs: Hit-and-run suspect said he knew he hit someone

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The hit-and-run driver who is accused of killing two people in downtown Grand Rapids told police he knew he hit a person, according to court documents.

News 8 received a copy of the arrest warrant request for 44-year-old Jason Steven McCann. He is charged in connection to Saturday’s hit-and-run crash that killed Todd and Tracy Fuhr, both 56.

An undated courtesy photo of Tracy Curtiss Fuhr and Todd Fuhr.

After receiving several tips, the court document states that police found a vehicle matching witness descriptions at McCann’s house. The vehicle was damaged, and investigators found human tissue on it.

The car was registered to McCann. The officer said McCann came out and immediately admitted he was the driver involved in the hit-and-run crash.

According to court documents, McCann said he knew he hit a person but did not think it was “that bad.”

McCann was arrested Sunday morning, hours after the deadly crash. He was charged Tuesday with two counts of leaving the scene of a deadly crash and two counts of reckless driving causing death.

Police said the couple was using a crosswalk near the intersection of Grandville Avenue and Oakes Street SW when they were hit by a westbound vehicle that disregarded the stop sign. The vehicle then took off, leaving the Fuhrs dead at the scene.

Although police have not indicated whether alcohol was a factor in this crash, court documents show McCann has a history of drunken driving arrests.