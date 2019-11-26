DNR rejects proposal to dredge Grand River

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says a proposal to dredge miles of the Grand River to make it accessible to power boats is a no-go.

“The risks to the economy and environment are too great,” the DNR told News 8 in a Tuesday statement, saying dredging would disrupt fish habitats and plants. “These natural resources are too important to all West Michigan residents and visitors to allow the project to move forward.”

The Grand River Waterway Project would have dredged the Grand River between about the Fulton Street Bridge in Grand Rapids and the Bass River Recreation Area in Ottawa County, creating a 500-foot-wide channel large enough for big boats. Organizers said it would bring in millions to the local economy.

The DNR said it reached its decision after reviewing the project and getting community input. Opponents, including state lawmakers, anglers, municipalities and the West Michigan Environmental Action Council, were worried about damage to the ecosystem and historical sites, plus the cost of upkeep.

The people behind the Grand River Waterway Project released a statement Monday saying they were delaying the effort, saying the DNR had never conducted the necessary soil testing.