DMX roadie sues 20 Monroe Live over fall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A show runner for rap star DMX is suing 20 Monroe Live and concert megalith LiveNation after he allegedly fell off the stage at a concert.

Samir Annabi is seeking more than $75,000.

He says he was working at the venue on May 2, 2019, when he stepped off the stage and fell into what the suit describes as a “precipitous abyss” — a 10-foot drop from the edge of the stage to the floor.

The lawsuit filed in federal court in Kalamazoo claims that the venue owners failed to warn Annabi of the dangers of the stage, which was dark and without guardrails or warning signs.

In the fall, Annabi, a New York resident, allegedly injured his ribs, lung and spine and has a disc bulge, described as “progressive and permanent in nature” requiring surgery.

News 8 reached out to Annabis’s attorney and to 20 Monroe Live owner The Gilmore Collection for comment, but neither had responded as of Wednesday morning.