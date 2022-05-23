GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival is set to return for its sixth year.

“This is really an opportune time for our community members to come out and showcase their support,” Ace Marasigan, the festival creator and founder of the Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Foundation, said.

From food trucks to performances, Marasigan says he’s looking forward to sharing the many different cultures featured with West Michigan.

“We want a full immersion for our eventgoers,” Marasigan said. “We are represented by so many diverse communities, so many people with different backgrounds, but when you say Asians, we are more than just southeast Asia.”

The festival takes place on Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The event is free and open to the public and registration is not required.

There will be multiple performances, including a cultural fashion show, a Vietnamese show, a performance by the Filipino American Community of West Michigan Dance Troupe and more.

For more information, go to grapf.org.

For the full conversation with Ace Marasigan, watch the video in the player above.