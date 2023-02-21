GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Several businesses new to the Wealthy Street corridor will open their doors within the next couple of months.

Jenna in White, a popular bridal boutique and designer on the east side of the state, will move its Holland shop to Wealthy Street SE, a few blocks west of Eastern Avenue, next month.

“(To move to) the historic district, I’m beyond excited. And we wanted to revamp that area too,” said owner Jenna Huntley.

She will move into one of two retail spaces newly constructed after a fire destroyed a popular biker club in 2017.

“This is such a walkable area with a lot of unique retailers and restaurants that for us it was a no-brainer to be in this location,” said Steve Penfield with Construction Simplified. “With an opportunity for a ground-up build, which is so uncommon when it comes to historic areas.”

The apartments on the top floor of this mixed-use space rented immediately. Huntley said her bridal boutique will not only offer brides exclusive designers, but a familial experience where “every single woman in the room feels beautiful.”

Mammoth Distilling will open its sixth tasting room in the state next door to the bridal shop this summer.

“We make a full range of spirits, all using local agriculture, so that we can supply our own tasting rooms,” said founder Chad Munger. “We’re quickly becoming a rye-whiskey company.”

Munger said that the distillery has several farms across the state to source its rye and the Wealthy Street location will offer its first standalone blending experience room as well.

“The Wealthy Street area is well-known and obviously flourishing down there,” he said. “Lots of good friends in the hospitality industry. It just feels like a place where we’ll fit in nicely.”

Construction will soon begin on another two-story mixed-use space located at 680 Wealthy Street SE. The now-vacant lot was once home to Tatum Bookbinding, which was destroyed in a fire last year.

While the retailers for that location are unknown, the development group Terra Firma confirmed to News 8 that the upstairs will include three apartments, each with their own designated parking spot.

The group also said they signed an agreement to purchase 701 Wealthy Street as well, where Royals Pizza once operated.