GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Dispatchers say a 40-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Grand Rapids.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. Friday at 44th Street and Breton Road.

Dispatchers say the woman was walking across the street when she was struck by a passing car. The vehicle had the right of way, according to dispatchers.

The woman has non-life-threatening injuries, dispatchers say.

Dispatchers say speed or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.