Police: 1 dead in NW GR shooting

A photo of a shooting on 6th Street and Front Avenue in Grand Rapids. (July 7, 2019)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say one person is dead after a shooting Saturday night near 6th Street and Front Avenue.

Police say the deceased is a young man in his early 20s. At least one other person was injured in the shooting.

Additional information was not immediately available.

There was at least one other shooting in Grand Rapids Saturday, which two people were injured at the Big Boy on Pearl Street.

All the victims are in the hospital.

Investigators don’t believe the two shootings are related.

Confirming two shooting scenes during the fireworks tonight, one near Pearl/131 with the victims being 17 and 19 yo males. 2nd shooting minutes later, believed unrelated, 6th and Front Av NW – male and female victims. All are at the hospital. More details as they develop. pic.twitter.com/JxXfjT8FOm — Grand Rapids Police (@GrandRapidsPD) July 7, 2019

