Police: 1 dead in NW GR shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say one person is dead after a shooting Saturday night near 6th Street and Front Avenue.
Police say the deceased is a young man in his early 20s. At least one other person was injured in the shooting.
Additional information was not immediately available.
There was at least one other shooting in Grand Rapids Saturday, which two people were injured at the Big Boy on Pearl Street.
All the victims are in the hospital.
Investigators don’t believe the two shootings are related.
Check with woodtv.com as we learn more details.