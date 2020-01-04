Dispatchers: 1 shot in Grand Rapids

A photo of a shooting on Franklin Street SE, near Neland Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. (Jan. 3, 2020)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Dispatchers tell News 8 that one man was shot on the southeast side of Grand Rapids.

Dispatchers say it happened around 9:10 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of Miss Tracy’s Liquor Store on Franklin Street SE, near Neland Avenue SE.

The extent of the injuries wasn’t immediately clear, but the victim is not dead, police say.

Officers are establishing a perimeter to search for the suspect.

Grand Rapids Police Department and Grand Rapids Fire Department are on the scene.

Additional information was not immediately available.

