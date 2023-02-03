GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Disney on Ice is taking over Van Andel Arena this weekend. If you want a little preview, you can head over to Social House and spend some time with some of the princesses.

General manager Mandi Sala says staff will be dressed up as Disney princesses for lunch and dinner on Saturday and Sunday. Kids can talk to their favorite characters and take as many photos as they want.

There are no reservations — it’s first come, first seated. Social House is located at 25 Ottawa Ave SW, across from Van Andel Arena.