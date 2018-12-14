Dismemberment victim's mom: 'I want my baby home' Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. An undated courtesy photo of Ashley Young and her mother Kristine Young. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jared Chance's Dec. 3, 2018, mug shot from the Kent County Correctional Facility. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Dec. 11, 2018, mug shots of Barbara and James Chance from the Kent County jail. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. An undated courtesy photo of Ashley Young. [ + - ] Video

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The mother of a woman whose body was dismembered is pleading with the suspect's parents to tell her where the rest of her daughter's remains are.

"I just want my baby home. I just want, I want her home," a crying Kristine Young said Thursday evening. "I need to know where my daughter is. I need to bring the rest of her home."

She asked 24 Hour News 8 to meet her in Holland in front of the home of James and Barbara Chance because her words, she said, are for them.

"Barbara, as a mother, as a mother — your son is still breathing and my daughter is not. You need to talk," she begged.

Barbara and James Chance's son Jared Chance is charged with mutilation of a dead body and concealing the death of Young's daughter Ashley Young. Barbara and James Chance are charged with perjury and being accessories after the fact in the case.

Kristine Young is convinced they know more than they're saying about her daughter's death and where the rest of her remains are.

"I just want my baby. I want her to come home. Please, I need help finding her. I need help finding her, I do. I really do. I want her home," Young said. "Ashley no longer has a voice and I have to be. I have to be her voice."

As James and Barbara Chance walked out of jail Wednesday night after posting bond, James Chance said he had turned his son in. Kristine Young doesn't buy that. If it was true, she said, Jared Chance would have been arrested sooner.

Ashley Young, 31, of Oshtemo Township, was last seen Nov. 29. Jared Chance wasn't taken into custody until Dec. 2, after his downstairs neighbor discovered a tarp leaking blood in the basement of their house on Franklin Street SE in Dolbee Avenue in Grand Rapids and called police.

Kristine Young said she hoped that the Chance family would hear her words and come forward.

"I want them to go to the police. I want them to tell them everything," she said. "I want them to speak, speak for my daughter that doesn't have a voice anymore."

She recalled her daughter as smart, beautiful and "kind to a fault."

Jared Chance has not been charged with murder, but court documents outlining the charges against his parents say the case is a homicide investigation.

