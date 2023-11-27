GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The state on Thursday is hosting an event in Grand Rapids to hear from residents on Michigan’s new climate plan.

The Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy released the MI Healthy Climate Plan in April of 2022. Now, it is looking for input from residents on how to implement the plan at five events happening throughout the state.

One of the events will be taking place in West Michigan on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Daniel and Pamella DeVos Center for Interprofessional Health, located at 333 Michigan St. NE near Lafayette Avenue in Grand Rapids. EGLE is hosting the event in partnership with the Grand Valley Metro Council.

Attendees will learn more about the plan and will get a chance to share their thoughts on local needs.

“The MI Healthy Climate Plan launched in 2022 with the benefit of over a year of productive input from hundreds of Michiganders,” Cory Connolly, Michigan climate and energy advisor in the EGLE Office of Climate, said in a Monday release. “It’s fitting that residents continue to engage with its implementation throughout the state.”

There will also be two virtual sessions, one on Dec. 14 and one on Dec. 18.

Those interested in attending are asked to register in advance.