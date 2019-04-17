Dirt City Sanctuary hosting April block party Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A fall 2018 event held by Dirt City Sanctuary. [ + - ] Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Dirt City Sanctuary, a nonprofit that works to help those struggling with substance abuse and homelessness in metro Grand Rapids, is holding an event to help the homeless prepare for summer.

The block party is scheduled for 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 28 at Calder Plaza in downtown Grand Rapids. Organizers will be collecting the coats and blankets they passed out to the homeless last fall before winter.

"Anyone can come if you're homeless ... Everyone can get a box, they can pack anything they want in it and then it's theirs, and then when we come back in the fall, they can get their stuff," Dirt City Sanctuary co-founder Tyler Trowbridge explained.

He said Sheldon Cleaners would clean everything before its returned to its owners.

"When you're homeless, you kind of just lose everything. ... And we handed out thousands of dollars' worth of stuff and people want to still have that stuff," Trowbridge said.

The block party will also include haircuts, food and music, and Dirt City Sanctuary will pass out summer gear.

"The health department's going to be there giving people vaccines and doing testing," Trowbridge added.

Spectrum Health said it would have teams on hand to check out people's feet, an issue Trowbridge brought up.

A recovering heroin user, Trowbridge used to be homeless. After Target 8 shared his story in February 2018, old classmate Stacy Peck stepped up to help him get clean and get off the streets. They went on to found Dirt City Santuary.