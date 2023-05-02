GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Thousands of runners are getting in their last miles of training before the 46th Annual Amway River Bank Run gets underway.

The 25K, 10K, 5K run and walk take place May 13. Race director Russ Hines said participation is nearly back to pre-pandemic levels.

This year’s course routes are the same as last year with different start times for each event. There is still time to sign up for the race, and they always need more volunteers to help along the course. For more information or to sign up, visit the River Bank Run website.