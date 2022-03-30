GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Jessi Holden calls herself the anti-diet dietician, focusing on not placing any moral value or judgment on foods.

Although maintaining a healthy lifestyle can be difficult on any schedule, she acknowledged the challenges are even greater for third-shift workers. To help deal with how against a person’s circadian rhythm these hours can be, she said it’s important to balance blood sugar.

“That means we want to space out how we eat at least every four to five hours, making sure you’re having at least four grams of fiber or four grams of protein, better if it has both,” she explained.

Balancing blood sugar prevents spikes and drops, which helps prevent surges of hunger that can lead to poorer choices. For anyone who craves something sweet, Holden said the pairing rule still stands.

“If you’re craving chocolate, pair it with some fiber and protein. That could be overnight oats, granola bars, or a piece of chocolate on the side with your meal. There’s nothing wrong with having it,” she said.

Holden’s training and education as a registered dietician have shown her the importance of a complete meal to start the day, regardless of what time a person’s day begins.

For third-shift workers, that could mean waking up at 10 p.m. and eating a well-rounded meal.

“If you can stomach it, eat something with at least three food groups. It can be small, it might be full, but three food groups to give your body lots of energy to sustain you and rev up your metabolism,” she said.

One option she specified that is easy to add to many foods is hemp hearts. Like chia seeds or flaxseed, they add fiber and quality fats, which can sustain energy throughout the day. She said they also lower inflammation and help with brain health. However, unlike chia seeds, it’s not necessary to soak them in water or other liquid to reap their full benefits.

“I love just to sprinkle these onto something like yogurt or toast, mix into hummus, a salad, anything,” she said.

Holden follows health at every size aligned path and emphasizes that food is not inherently “good” or “bad.” She recommends you follow what works for you and focus on diversifying your choices rather than restricting them to help maintain food satisfaction on any shift.