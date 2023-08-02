GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Next week is what’s known as National Simplify Your Life Week.

Health experts say It’s a time to clear space and also clear your mind.

News 8 talked with Shanthi Appelo, a registered dietician at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan about how the space around you influences your physical and mental health.

Appelo said the benefits of decluttering include stress reduction, productivity boost and focus.

She also said you can solve unhealthy habits by giving your life more structure, such as meal prepping, scheduling a time to clean and making appointments with yourself.