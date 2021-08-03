Dick DeVos stepping down as president of Windquest

Dick DeVos, center, the husband of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, departs following the 2019 International Women of Courage Awards at the Department of State in Washington, Thursday, March 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Dick DeVos has announced he is stepping down from his role as president of the Windquest Group.

Greg McNeilly has been appointed the new president of Windquest. (courtesy Windquest)

DeVos will still be the chairman of the board, Windquest said in a release.

He started the enterprise and investment firm with his wife Betsy DeVos in 1988. The company now employs almost 1,000 people across 17 states, with the majority of employees in West Michigan.

Greg McNeilly, who joined Windquest in 2009, has been appointed by the company’s board to take over as the new president and CEO.