GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As part of its Hispanic Heritage events, the Grand Rapids Public Library will display Día de los Muertos altars at three library branches.

The altars will be on display through Nov. 3 at the following branch locations during open hours:

The altars, which highlight the significance of the Día de los Muertos celebration in some Hispanic cultures, were created by artist Reyna Garcia. In addition, educational material will be available for visitors at each altar, according to GRPL.

More information about GRPL’s Hispanic Heritage events can be found on the library’s website.