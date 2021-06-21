DGX market opens in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Leaders with Dollar General announced that a new affordable market concept is now open in downtown Grand Rapids.

DGX Grand Rapids opened Monday in the revitalized Old Kent Bank building at 111 Lyon Street NW at Ottawa Avenue.

Dollar General says DGX is specifically designed for downtown areas. The approximately 3,700-square-foot sales floor will offer health and beauty products, refrigerated foods, pet supplies, candies and snacks, paper products, cleaning supplies, electronics and home decor.

Leaders told News 8 in February that they was “highly interested” in opening Michigan’s first DGX store.

The store will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“Through our DGX Grand Rapids location, we look forward to serving customers with value and convenience on quality products to help them save money on the everyday, essential items they need,” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and development.

Those interested in applying for a position at DGX can visit its website.