GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There was something for everyone Saturday at DeVos Place, which hosted both a bridal and a remodeling show.

Whether attendees wanted to improve their current homes or start all over, the Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show gave them plenty of options.

“We’ve got a long weekend ahead of us and lots of time for folks to come down to the show,” Carolyn Alt, senior show manager, told News 8. “The vendors are focusing on how to expand the space that you have: Is your basement finished? Well, let’s finish your basement. Put in a man cave or a she-shed out in the yard. Things that just make your life better.”

The show included hands-on training, a designer showcase, seminars led by experts and even a kids’ zone. Tickets cost $12 for adults.

Inside the 2024 Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show at DeVos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Inside the 2024 Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show at DeVos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Inside the 2024 Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show at DeVos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Inside the 2024 Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show at DeVos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Inside the 2024 Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show at DeVos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Inside the 2024 Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show at DeVos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Inside the 2024 Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show at DeVos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Inside the 2024 Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show at DeVos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Inside the 2024 Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show at DeVos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Inside the 2024 Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show at DeVos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Inside the 2024 Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show at DeVos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Inside the 2024 Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show at DeVos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Inside the 2024 Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show at DeVos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Inside the 2024 Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show at DeVos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Inside the 2024 Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show at DeVos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Inside the 2024 Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show at DeVos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Inside the 2024 Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show at DeVos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Inside the 2024 Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show at DeVos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Inside the 2024 Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show at DeVos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Inside the 2024 Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show at DeVos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Inside the 2024 Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show at DeVos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Inside the 2024 Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show at DeVos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Inside the 2024 Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show at DeVos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Inside the 2024 Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show at DeVos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Inside the 2024 Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show at DeVos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Inside the 2024 Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show at DeVos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Inside the 2024 Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show at DeVos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Inside the 2024 Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show at DeVos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Inside the 2024 Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show at DeVos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Inside the 2024 Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show at DeVos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Inside the 2024 Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show at DeVos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Inside the 2024 Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show at DeVos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Inside the 2024 Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show at DeVos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Inside the 2024 Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show at DeVos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Inside the 2024 Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show at DeVos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Inside the 2024 Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show at DeVos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Meanwhile, at the 54th Annual Grand Rapids Bridal Show, dozens of wedding specialists offered everything from flowers to rings to food. There were even fashion shows, presented by Bunny Tuxedos and Jenna In White.

Organizers say it’s the largest bridal show in West Michigan.

“The show offers a one-stop shopping experience with everything under one roof, from the engagement ring to after-the-wedding living arrangements and everything in between,” Show Coordinator Stacey Nelson said in a release.

Brides who registered in advance were able to attend for free, while tickets cost $10 for everyone else.

The bridal show wrapped up at 5 p.m. Saturday, while the remodeling show runs until 8 p.m. Saturday and then from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.