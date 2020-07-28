DeVos Place giving away wedding to 1 couple

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — DeVos Place is hosting a sweepstakes to give away a wedding to one pair.

You can sign up for the giveaway at DeVosPlace.org.

The winner will get an 80-guest wedding on the DeVos Place Patio along the Grand River, a one-night honeymoon stay at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel, a $100 gift certificate to Amway restaurants and a gift basket. The winner must hold their wedding this year.

Only one couple will win the grand prize, but everyone who enters will be able to hold their wedding on the patio for half price.

Earlier this month, the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel said it was donating the Pantlind Ballroom for 90-minutes wedding ceremonies, with only 10 people allowed in.