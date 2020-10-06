DeVos Place brings Chick-fil-A to downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you love Chick-fil-A and live or work in Grand Rapids, you’re in luck: DeVos Place Convention Center is bringing the dining experience to downtown.

Overseer ASM Global is moving forward with a plan to host pop-up restaurants to revive the space that’s been empty since mid-March under state orders aimed at stemming the spread of COVID-19. The Grand Rapids-Kent County Convention/Arena Authority discussed the concept during its July 10 meeting.

DeVos Place announced the finalized food court plan Tuesday. Scratch by Patria and TOOM Mediterranean restaurant will also open up pop-up locations inside the venue’s Steelcase Ballroom with site-specific menus. The Amway Grand Plaza will offer full bar service inside the food court.

The restaurants will start serving up food to dine-in, takeout and curbside customers starting Monday. Managing company ASM Global says the restaurants will be operating at DeVos Place for two weeks until Oct. 23, and other vendors may be announced in the coming weeks.

Food Court at DeVos Place will be open weekdays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Guests must practice social distancing and wear a face mask when they’re not eating or drinking while seated at a table. Outdoor seating is available on the terrace, weather permitting.