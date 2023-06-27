GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A development planned for Grand Rapids will bring 72 new housing units to the Creston neighborhood.

The four-story mixed-use development is planned for 220 Quimby St. near Plainfield Avenue. It will include 49 studios, 20 one-bedroom apartments and three two-bedroom apartments, according to documents from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

It will also include a commercial café in the building’s first-floor lobby.

The project, from Talbot Quimby, LLC, helps address a housing shortage in the area, the MEDC said. It also brings a capital investment of close to $15 million.

Brownfield work for the vacant lot started in the spring of 2016. It is expected to be done by the summer of 2024. The MEDC on Tuesday approved new brownfield plan and a $2.6 million loan through the Michigan Community Revitalization Program.

Around 2,500 square feet of sidewalks, curbs and gutters will be fixed up as part of the project.