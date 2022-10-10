GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Over 400 apartments could be coming to downtown Grand Rapids in a planned 10-story development.

The development, which would sit along Division Avenue between Wealthy and McConnell streets, will also include a retail space, a microbrewery and a food hall, News 8’s partner MiBiz reports. It will reuse the industrial building that’s already there along with new construction, according to the site plan.

At this point, the timeline on the project is unclear, but the city’s planning commission will consider an optional plan review and several special land use requests at its meeting on Oct. 27.

The property management company on the project told MiBiz that its looking at a 10-story project to make it more economically feasible with rising costs and inflation.

— News 8’s Madalyn Buursma contributed to this report.