GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Elk Brewing in Grand Rapids has announced it is closing.

Its last day open will be Sunday, May 15, the brewery on Wealthy Street said in a Facebook post. It will be hosting a closing party on Saturday, May 14.

“Our Herd could not have been more blessed to be a part of such a wonderful city, our patrons mean the world to us and we are devastated that under the circumstances we will no longer be able to serve our community delicious brews,” the Facebook post says.

It thanked the community for its support over the years.

The brewery’s Comstock Park location closed in January. Hops with #HeyLuke profiled that location in summer of 2021.