Detroit Wing Co. opens first W. MI location in Grand Rapids

Undated courtesy photos show Detroit Wing Co.’s newest restaurant located on E. Beltline Avenue near Knapp Street NE in Grand Rapids. (Detroit Wing Co.)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A restaurant named the best spot for wings in Michigan has opened its first location in West Michigan.

Detroit Wing Co. announced the official opening of its Grand Rapids restaurant Monday.

Located at 2004 E. Beltline Ave. near Knapp Street NE, the restaurant serves up classic wings, boneless wings and chicken tenders with 19 sauces to choose from. Detroit Wing Co.’s menu also includes macaroni and cheese, poutine cooked over 24 hours, coleslaw, cornbread muffins and cheesecake made on site.

(An undated photo shows the kitchen at Detroit Wing Co.’s Grand Rapids restaurant, which officially opened March 2, 2020. Courtesy: Detroit Wing Co.)

Since it was founded five years ago, Detroit Wing Co. has opened seven restaurants with plans to open additional locations this year.

(An undated photo shows the inside of Detroit Wing Co.’s Grand Rapids restaurant, which officially opened March 2, 2020. Courtesy: Detroit Wing Co.)

Detroit Wing Co.’s accolades include Buzzfeed’s best place in Michigan for chicken wings. The company says it’s earned similar honors from Esquire Magazine, Men’s Health and MSNBC, some of which now hang on the walls inside the Grand Rapids restaurant.