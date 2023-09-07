GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) — Thursday night football is back and Detroit Lions fans in Grand Rapids are hoping for a win in the season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“We’re going to win by 7. Definite. Our quarterback is going to have at least 300 passing yards. We’re just going to upset them,” Logan Marsh said.

They will certainly have to come prepared as the Chiefs have won two Super Bowl trophies in the last three years.

The first big win was in 2020 against the San Francisco 49ers. The team also won last season in a close game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

While the Lions didn’t make the playoffs, they did have some success.

They ended the season very strong, winning eight of their last ten games. Fans hope the team can carry that momentum to the game on Thursday.

“I think they can win if they play together as a team and have the same energy that they finished with last year. I think they can pull it out,” Matt Kline said.

The game will start at 8:20 p.m. on NBC. You can also stream it live on Peacock.