Despite shortage on dealer lots, auto show has plenty to offer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The gas tank cover has been replaced with an electrical port. And at the front of the all-electric Ford Lightning pickup, you’ll find the “frunk.”

“The frunk stands for truck front,” said Ford spokesman Judd Templin. “So, where your engine would normally be, you now have a place, whether you’re tailgating, maybe you’re going to your kid’s soccer game. Maybe you’re just traveling and need the extra room, you can fit the stuff in here.”

That is just one of the features you can see at the Michigan International Auto Show at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids this week.

The cab of the pickup features all kinds of tech options. But one of the biggest draws is what it can do if the power goes out at home.

“It will sense that and will actually take the power form the F-150 Lightning and put it back into your house. So, for an average house, that could last as long as 3 days,” said Templin.

The Lightning is part of Ford’s $30 billion investment into all-electric vehicle development.

The Michigan International Auto Show is the company’s chance to show off the truck before it hits showroom floors in the spring. Ford is also there to answer questions, from hauling capacity to range.

“Part of the reason why we go to auto shows like this, and why its’s such a big piece for people to come out and see these vehicles in person, is so we can put some of those fears to rest,” said Templin.

The Lightning is not the only vehicle you’ll only see at the show.

“Some of them are just basic vehicles that we always sell,” said Terry Burns, Executive Director of both the Michigan and Grand Rapids Automobile Dealers Association.

Supply chain shortages have left many new car dealers’ lots bare. It’s taken some creativity on the part of organizers, manufacturers and dealers to line up the cars, trucks and SUVs for the show.

“Most of our manufacturers work very closely with us. And they issue us specific vehicles for the show,” said Burns.

He said some dealers don’t have many vehicles available for sale, so some customers who have already purchased vehicles are allowing them to be featured in the show so customers can see. Although you may not be able to buy the vehicle you want at the show, you can at least see it in person.

“Today, with our inventories so small, and we’re dealing with new cars every day, it’s nice to able to get here and actually see them,” said Burns.

The Michigan International Auto Show runs Thursday through Sunday at DeVos Place.