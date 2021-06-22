Despite mandate being lifted, GRPS still requiring masks

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan’s mask mandate is officially lifted for everyone beginning Tuesday, June 22. However, some local school districts aren’t enforcing these changes yet.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is recommending that everyone should wear masks in a classroom setting at least through the end of summer school.

Officials with the department also want people to wear a mask if they work in a child care center, nursing home, hospital, homeless shelter, jail, prison or are playing indoor contact sports.

Leaders with Grand Rapids Public Schools say they will require masks for all school-based students and staff through the end of summer school. They’ll also continue to enforce a daily health screening and follow 3 feet of social distancing.

The district will not require masks outside. GRPS has not yet decided on if masks are required next school year.