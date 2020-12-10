Deputy chief retiring from the Grand Rapids PD

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputy Chief David Kiddle is retiring from the Grand Rapids Police Department after 28 years of service.

Kiddle will take on the role of being the director of security and emergency preparedness for Mercy Health Saint Mary’s, according to a news release from GPRD.

“Dave has been an outstanding cop throughout his career, making immeasurable contributions to the department, and the city as a whole,” said Police Chief Eric Payne in a news release. “We are very sorry to see him go but are excited for him and his family as he moves on to the next chapter in his life. We wish him nothing but the best.”

Kiddle has held several roles in GRPD, notably being appointed interim police chief in December 2018. He held that role until July 2019, when he transitioned to deputy chief of operations.

During his tenure, Kiddle received three Meritorious Unit Citations, the Achievement Award and numerous Letters of Recognition.

“In the last 28 years, a day never passed where I was not impressed with the performance, passion and empathy displayed by GRPD personnel, both sworn and civilian. Your dedication and devotion under the most trying of conditions, along with the daily dangers of policing, has been nothing less than superb,” Kiddle said in his retirement announcement to the agency.

Kiddle also serves as a representative with the Law Enforcement Risk Advisory Board of the Michigan Municipal Risk Management Authority and is a board member of the Boys and Girls Club of Grand Rapids Youth Commonwealth.