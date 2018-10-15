Grand Rapids

Deputies seek missing GR man last seen in Saugatuck

SAUGATUCK, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are asking for the community’s help in tracking down a Grand Rapids man last seen at a Saugatuck bar.

Family and friends told the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office that they last saw 39-year-old Justin Michael Brown around 1:15 a.m. Saturday. Loved ones searched the area extensively, but couldn’t find him.

Investigators say Brown’s cellphone has been inactive and the last known location of the device was still in the Saugatuck area.

Family and friends say Brown does not have any known mental health or medical issues, and this behavior is unusual for him.

Brown was last seen wearing a gray Columbia jacket, a dark colored baseball hat and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding Brown’s whereabouts is urged to call the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office at 269.673.0500 or Silent Observer at 1.800.554.3633.

