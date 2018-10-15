Deputies seek missing GR man last seen in Saugatuck
SAUGATUCK, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are asking for the community’s help in tracking down a Grand Rapids man last seen at a Saugatuck bar.
Family and friends told the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office that they last saw 39-year-old Justin Michael Brown around 1:15 a.m. Saturday. Loved ones searched the area extensively, but couldn’t find him.
Investigators say Brown’s cellphone has been inactive and the last known location of the device was still in the Saugatuck area.
Family and friends say Brown does not have any known mental health or medical issues, and this behavior is unusual for him.
Brown was last seen wearing a gray Columbia jacket, a dark colored baseball hat and blue jeans.
Anyone with information regarding Brown’s whereabouts is urged to call the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office at 269.673.0500 or Silent Observer at 1.800.554.3633.
Previous
Fire damages Wealthy Street home in...
Next
Photos: Jurassic Quest in Grand Rapids
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Sears files for Chapter 11 amid massive debt
- 1 killed in head-on crash in Newaygo County
- Comstock Public Schools: Compass HS closed Monday
- Fire damages Wealthy Street home in Grand Rapids