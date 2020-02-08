Deputies search for suspect who drove into home

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa County Sheriff’s are looking for the driver who smashed into a home in Holland early Saturday morning.

Authorities said just after 2 a.m. deputies were dispatched to a hit and run crash where the suspect struck a home on 159th Avenue and fled the scene.

The investigation showed the suspect vehicle was traveling on 159th Avenue when the vehicle left the roadway and hit a single family home at the dead end of the street.

The homeowner said they were awaken by a load crashing sound followed by the sound of a revving engine and a second loud crashing sound. When the homeowner looked outside they saw a car turn around in their driveway and leave south on 159th Avenue. The suspect vehicle had struck their attached garage, according to authorities.

Deputies said the two shall attached garage of the home suffered significant damage to the walls and foundation. Some of the garage door panels were stuck on the suspect vehicle during the impact. Sheriff’s found door panels in the area of Waukazoo and Ottawa Beach Road but were unable to find the suspect or suspect vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a silver mid-size SUV or Crossover with heavy front end damage and is missing a passenger side exterior mirror. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1.800.249.0911 or Silent Observer.