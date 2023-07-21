GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies say they have identified the remaining two suspects after a stolen SUV caused a rollover crash Thursday in Grand Rapids.

Both are juveniles, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, KCSO said it received a report of a stolen SUV in Ada Township.

Later that morning, a deputy saw the SUV on Lake Eastbrook Boulevard and gave chase.

Dashboard camera video released by the sheriff’s office shows the SUV turning north onto the East Beltline and running one red light. As the SUV ran a second red light at Burton Street SE, it collided with a westbound car, the video shows. The westbound car rolled over into the median.

Then, the five people inside the SUV ran off, the dashcam video shows.

The sheriff’s office said it brought in dogs to help with the search, which triggered a temporary lockdown of Calvin University’s nearby campus.

Three of the suspects were arrested Thursday, deputies said: One was caught by a nearby civilian, while two — one of whom had a loaded handgun — were caught by police, according to KCSO.

The suspects arrested Thursday were 14, 15 and 18, deputies said.