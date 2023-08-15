GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A fugitive was arrested Tuesday in Grand Rapids after crashing into an ambulance, deputies say.

It happened around 12 p.m. at the intersection of Leonard Street and Scribner Avenue, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they had a felony warrant for the arrest of a 30-year-old man from Grand Rapids.

Shortly before noon Tuesday, the man fled in a sedan during an attempted traffic stop near Cedar Street and Clancy Avenue, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies said they called off the traffic stop because of his driving.

Then, at Leonard Street and Scribner Avenue, the man sideswiped another vehicle and hit an American Medical Response ambulance, injuring paramedics inside, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the man tried to leave the crash scene, but officers surrounded the sedan and fired pepper balls into it. Then, the man exited the car.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said he was arrested, checked at a hospital and ultimately lodged in the county jail.

Two paramedics who were driving the ambulance were treated at a local hospital and then released, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the sideswiped vehicle was not hurt.

The name of the 30-year-old man was not released Tuesday afternoon.