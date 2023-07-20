GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for two suspects after a stolen car crashed into another vehicle in Grand Rapids Thursday morning.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at the intersection of East Beltline Avenue SE and Burton Street SE.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route as authorities investigate and work to clear the scene.

After the crash, the sheriff’s office said five suspects ran from the stolen car. Three suspects have been arrested. Authorities continue to search for the other two suspects.

No suspect descriptions were released Thursday morning.

The search for the two suspects prompted Calvin University to lockdown campus Thursday morning. Those who are on campus are told to shelter in place.